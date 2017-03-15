Elections 2017
Cabinet approves 2 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for govt employees, pensioners

The cabinet also cleared the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public- Private Partnership) Bill, 2017.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a two per cent hike in Dearness Allowance for government employees and pensioners from January 1, 2017. The cabinet also approved special assistance for Andhra Pradesh in funding of Externally Aided Projects & Irrigation component of Polavaram project. It also cleared the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public- Private Partnership) Bill, 2017.

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs approved six laning of Handia-Varanasi  section of NH-2 in Uttar Pradesh.

