Deadline for Ganjam farmers to register names extended

The deadline for farmers in Ganjam district to register their names online for paddy procurement has been extended till April 15. While the deadline had earlier been set for April 6 last, the online registration will now remain open till April 15, an official said.

This is the fourth time that the government has extended the deadline for the registration of farmers in the district for paddy procurement.

Earlier, the government had fixed February 21 as the last date but leaders of several farmers’ organistions had informed the principal secretary of food supplies and consumer welfare about the inability of many farmers to register on time.

District Civil Supply officer Ajit Kumar Patra said, 93,000 farmers in the district have already registered their names to supply paddy.

“Of the target of 35 lakh quintal of paddy fixed by the government for procurement, 23.86 lakh quintal of paddy has already been procured,” Patra said.

If required, excess quantities of paddy will be procured as per the direction of the principal secretary of food supplies and consumer welfare, P K Mohapatra, on whose orders registration resumed in the district, Patra said.

The principal secretary was at Chhatrapur, the district headquarter town last week, to review the progress of paddy procurement in the district.

In order to create more space to stock rice in godowns, Mohapatra has directed the officials to distribute a month’s ration items to consumers in advance.

The secretary has also directed Food Corporation of India (FCI) authorities to make more space in the storehouses to stock rice supplied by millers. The FCI has a 2.50 lakh metric tonne capacity godwon at Jagannathpur.

