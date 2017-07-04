Leopard electrocuted, found hanging from electric pole in Telangana

Latest News
On conducting an autopsy, doctors from the local veterinary hospital ruled out the possibility of poaching and said the cause of death was from electrocution due to high tension wires as the leopard's teeth, claws and hide were intact.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2017 12:09 pm
Leopard, Leopard electrocuted, Leopard Telangana, Telangana leopard electrocuted A male leopard was killed after getting electrocuted atop an electrical pole in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Monday (Source: ANI)
A male leopard was killed after getting electrocuted atop an electrical pole in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Monday morning, reported news agency PTI. The reason for the animal, reportedly around four years old, climbing the pole near Thanakalan forest has not been ascertained yet.

According to district forest officer VSNV Prasad, a farmer alerted authorities after seeing the feline’s lifeless body caught up in the wires. On conducting an autopsy, doctors from the local veterinary hospital ruled out the possibility of poaching, and said the cause of death was from electrocution due to high tension wires as the leopard’s teeth, claws and hide were intact, the DFO told PTI.

The tiger is likely to have climbed the electrical pole — structurally similar to any tall tree — despite the lack of trees in the vicinity, reported Hindustan Times. Leopards have been sighted in nearby villages in search of prey like cattle and sheep.

    Jul 4, 2017 at 12:33 pm
    Electric poles in forest area should be provided with barbed wire sleeves to avoid such mishap in future. Due to scarcity of land animals and human are forced to live closeby hence special attentions are required to protect the wildlives.
      Mohammad Dar
      Jul 4, 2017 at 12:47 pm
      And plenty of hogs of hinduism immorality in human form, such a Modi, as pray, to avoid unnecessary death of very valuable , Leopards.
