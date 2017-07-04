Leopard electrocuted, found hanging from electric pole in Telangana

A male leopard was killed after getting electrocuted atop an electrical pole in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Monday (Source: ANI) A male leopard was killed after getting electrocuted atop an electrical pole in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Monday (Source: ANI)

A male leopard was killed after getting electrocuted atop an electrical pole in Nizamabad district of Telangana on Monday morning, reported news agency PTI. The reason for the animal, reportedly around four years old, climbing the pole near Thanakalan forest has not been ascertained yet.

According to district forest officer VSNV Prasad, a farmer alerted authorities after seeing the feline’s lifeless body caught up in the wires. On conducting an autopsy, doctors from the local veterinary hospital ruled out the possibility of poaching, and said the cause of death was from electrocution due to high tension wires as the leopard’s teeth, claws and hide were intact, the DFO told PTI.

The tiger is likely to have climbed the electrical pole — structurally similar to any tall tree — despite the lack of trees in the vicinity, reported Hindustan Times. Leopards have been sighted in nearby villages in search of prey like cattle and sheep.

