Dead body found during cordon & search operation in Kashmir, murder suspected

A cordon and search operation launched by security forces unearthed an alleged case of murder in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district today, police said here.

A case has been registered and an investigation launched into a murder case which surfaced during an operation in Qazi Hamam Mohalla of old town Baramulla, a police spokesman said. The search party was going from door to door in the village this morning when a dead body was discovered in one of the houses, the spokesman said.

Tariq Ahmad Badru found his brother’s dead body when he went into his room to inform him about the ongoing search operation, he said. The deceased has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Badru, a shopkeeper by profession, police said.

Prima facie, it seemed that Bilal had been strangled to death, the spokesman said, adding that a postmortem was conducted at the District Hospital Baramulla.

