De-addiction drives to be launched to educate people on liquor ill-effects: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today said a de-addiction campaign would be launched in the entire state as desired results of total prohibition cannot be achieved by suddenly banning liquor.

“We have banned liquor shops in the radius of 5 km from the banks of river Narmada from April 1. Now we will launch de-addiction campaign in the entire state,” Chouhan told reporters at Depalpur near here after taking part in a religious function.

Chouhan said people would be educated against the ill-effects of liquor by launching de-addiction campaign so that they stay away from it.

He added, the desired results cannot be achieved by suddenly banning the sale of liquor.

The chief minister said many states who suddenly banned the sale of liquor have failed in their aim of achieving total prohibition. Therefore, in Madhya Pradesh first a campaign against it will be run to make people aware on the issue.

Amid protest by women, especially in residential areas against the setting up of liquor shops, the chief minister had announced sometime back to close these outlets in a phased manner.

Referring to Nirbhaya case convicts as “coward”, Chouhan said his government will bring a bill in the monsoon session making a provision for awarding capital punishment to rapists in the state.

He said “instead of sending rapists to jail, they should be hanged as they don’t have any right to live.”

Chouhan also appealed to the people to take part in plantation drive on both the sides of river Narmada on July 2 and urged them to stop pollution on its banks by performing different rituals.

He asked people to perform cremation only at a dedicated space on its banks.

The chief minister also assured people, on the demand of Depalpur MLA Manoj Patel, that Narmada river water will be brought up to the ’24 Awtar Temple’ and a community hall too would be constructed in its premises.

