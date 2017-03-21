DDCA case: Arvind Kejriwal appears, gets bail

The court had on January 30 summoned Kejriwal and Azad, saying their statements prima facie adversely affected the reputation of the cricketing body and its officials. (Representational Image) The court had on January 30 summoned Kejriwal and Azad, saying their statements prima facie adversely affected the reputation of the cricketing body and its officials. (Representational Image)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday granted bail by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case filed by DDCA and cricketer-turned-politician Chetan Chauhan. Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra gave the relief to Kejriwal as he appeared before the court after the judge insisted on the chief minister’s presence.

Kejriwal, who reached court at 3:40 pm, was granted bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and a surety of like amount.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal sought dropping of proceedings against him, while suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad, who is on bail in the case, moved an application seeking discharge. The court directed DDCA and Chauhan to file their reply to their pleas on the next date of hearing on April 1.

The court had on January 30 summoned Kejriwal and Azad, saying their statements prima facie adversely affected the reputation of the cricketing body and its officials.

The plea has claimed that defamatory statements were made by Kejriwal and Azad, who himself is a member of DDCA, “to remain in the public eye and gain political mileage”.

