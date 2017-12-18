DDCA case: Delhi court to pass order on AAP leaders’ plea on January 2

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File)

A Delhi court will pronounce on January 2 its order on the applications moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Raghav Chadha seeking various documents in a criminal defamation complaint filed against them by Union Minister Arun Jaitley in the DDCA row.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat, who was scheduled to pronounce today the order on the applications of AAP politicians, posted the matter for next hearing saying it was not ready.

Both the accused have sought various documents reportedly filed by Jaitley along with the complaint, saying the copies they received earlier were not clear.

The accused have also sought various documents from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and certain letters reportedly written by former cricketers to Jaitley highlighting corruption in the cricket association.

Jaitley had on December 15 opposed the applications alleging that Kejriwal and Chadha were seeking a “roving and fishing enquiry” in the case and that the accused wanted to delay the trial in the case.

Jaitley had on August 5 charged Kejriwal, Chadha and the other accused — AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sajay Singh and Deepak Bajpai — with making a series of false, scandalous and defamatory allegations, with regard to the alleged controversy, claiming that it had adversely affected his reputation.

The AAP leaders had accused Jaitley of financial irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) of which he was the president from 2000 to 2013, leading the minister to lodge defamation cases against them.

All the six accused were on March 25 put on trial in the case. The notice was framed against the accused under section 500 (punishment for defamation) of the IPC to which they had pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Jaitley had filed the complaint alleging that the accused had defamed him. A civil defamation suit was also filed by Jaitley before the Delhi High Court in the matter seeking Rs 10 crore as damages.

