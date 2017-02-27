DCW writes to Delhi Police: Take action against those issuing threats to Kargil martyr’s daughter

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal speaks to media persons. (Source: ANI) Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal speaks to media persons. (Source: ANI)

In light of Delhi University (DU) student and Kargil war martyr’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur receiving threats online for her stand against the ABVP, Swati Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson, wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asking him to set a precedent by acting against the perpetrators. “Police must take action against those boys giving rape threats to Gurmehar Kaur and set an example” Maliwal said.

Kaur had approached the DCW chairperson to complain against the alleged rape and death threats she has been receiving online, ever since she publicly denounced the RSS-backed ABVP for the violent clashes in DU’s Ramjas. The ABVP allegedly thrashed Ramjas students as well as AISA members and a few journalists.

“Taking cognisance of the complaint, I wrote a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner and requested him to register an FIR against the culprits and arrest them,” the DCW chairperson said.

Following the clashes in Ramjas College, Kaur had uploaded a photograph of herself on social media, holding a placard that read, “I am a student from Delhi University. I am not afraid of ABVP. I am not alone. Every student of India is with me. #StudentsAgainstABVP.”

Kaur also alleged she has been facing incessant abuse online, with a few branding her “anti-national”. Speaking to the media on Monday, Kaur said that she is undeterred by the threats as she supports “the right cause.”

“It is a matter of shame that a martyr’s daughter is being attacked like this and is threatened with rape and death. If no action is taken against the culprits right now, people will lose faith in the system,” Maliwal said in support of Kaur.

