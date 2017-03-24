DCW tip-off: Cops raid placement agency, rescue six women

Delhi Police have rescued six women, including a pregnant woman, from the office of a placement agency in outer Delhi, where they were allegedly confined in a room. Police said one of the girls was allegedly raped by the agency owner. A case of rape and confinement has been registered at Nihar Vihar police station.

Police sources said the raid was conducted on the basis of an input provided by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday. Sources said two women, from Jharkhand and West Bengal, had approached DCW officials and said they were confined at a placement agency run by a couple and forced to have sexual relations with people. When they refused, they alleged that they were beaten up by the couple.

Police said the women were brought to Delhi by a man, identified as Virender Sahu, on the pretext of a job. Instead, he took them to a placement agency. They told police that they were forced to have sexual intercourse with the people and when they refused, the couple beat them up. In their complaint, the woman also alleged that they were raped by Sahu.

They somehow managed to escape from the agency and approached the DCW. Police said the women hail from Jharkhand and West Bengal. The accused couple are being questioned by police, sources said. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “Police should take strict action to curb proliferation of such agencies dealing in human trafficking of poor women from poverty-stricken and remote areas.” Police said they were investigating the matter.

