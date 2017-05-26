DCW tells Hindu College to reduce hostel fees for girls

DCW had issued a notice to the principal after receiving a representation from students of the college regarding high fee structure and “discriminatory rules” for girls in the newly-constructed 200-room hostel. DCW had issued a notice to the principal after receiving a representation from students of the college regarding high fee structure and “discriminatory rules” for girls in the newly-constructed 200-room hostel.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has written to the principal of Hindu College recommending that the fees for the girls’ hostel be reduced and brought at par with that of boys with immediate effect. DCW had issued a notice to the principal after receiving a representation from students of the college regarding high fee structure and “discriminatory rules” for girls in the newly-constructed 200-room hostel.

In a reply to the women’s panel, the college explained that the fees for girls’ hostel are on the higher side as it has been constructed without any assistance from the University Grants Commission (UGC) while the boys’ hostel was built with UGC funding and receives an annual grant of Rs 60 lakh for maintenance.

“While we appreciate the need of funds of the college, we also believe that the stand of the college in the present matter of fixing higher fee for girls is highly improper and discriminatory,” DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said while recommending that fee for the girls hostel be reduced.

Further, DCW suggested the UGC to consider the requests of the college regarding sanctioning of grants for the girls’ hostel. “As you may appreciate, all stakeholders should make constant endeavours to facilitate equal opportunities for both boys and girls and moreover, promote the cause of greater outreach of higher education for women and girls,” Maliwal’s letter to UGC read.

