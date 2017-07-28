DCW Swati Maliwal urges Sushma Swaraj to help Indian women stranded in Oman

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File) DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal. (File)

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has written to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj requesting her to help 45 Indian women who are allegedly trapped in Oman. “We have received a representation from NGO Navshrishti which has received calls from certain women in Oman stating they… are unable to come back to India. The case appears to be that of human trafficking,” Maliwal said in the letter, seeking Swaraj’s intervention in the issue.

According to a DCW official, the commission has been informed that many of these women were beaten and kept hungry too. “These women were promised nursing jobs in Dubai by an agent who took them to Oman instead and recruited them as house maids,” the official said. The women have also claimed that their passports have been confiscated and “they had approached the India Embassy in Oman for help several times but failed to receive any support,” the official added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App