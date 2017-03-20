DCW intervention helps woman get maternity leave pay

A woman employee of a private firm who was denied salary during maternity leave was granted the benefit following intervention by the Delhi Commission for Women. “The company in Okhla industrial area had agreed to give maternity leave to the woman it employed as senior merchandiser but had denied salary amounting to Rs 1,08,000 for three months,” a DCW official said.

“The complainant approached us after which a notice was issued to the company. Following the proceedings, the company accepted their fault and paid the amount due,” the official added.

The woman had told the DCW that when she had availed maternity leave in December last year, the HR department of the company had promised paid leave. But when she went to collect her salary in February, she was denied the same.

