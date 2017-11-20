DCW helps rescue 3 minors from Delhi, Hisar

The DCW Sunday rescued three minors from the capital and Haryana. While two girls — aged 12 and 13 — were rescued from Delhi, one boy was rescued from Hisar in Haryana. One of the girls is suspected to be pregnant, said DCW officials, adding that the accused has been caught.

An FIR has been registered at Mandawali police station under IPC Section 370 and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act. Confirming the development, DCP (East) Omvir Singh said probe is underway.

The DCW said that their women’s helpline got a call from a group of parents from Jharkhand, who had been looking for their children for three years. The group had with them another minor, who had escaped from the clutches of the alleged traffickers.

The DCW’s mobile helpline team laid a trap: the minor asked the alleged trafficker to meet her at Akshardham Metro station. At the spot, the accused were arrested. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “Earlier too, minors were rescued from their (clutches).”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App