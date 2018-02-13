DCW chief Swati Maliwal launches campaign against sexual violence

Maliwal, who has been on a ‘satyagraha’ demanding death penalty for those who rape children, appealed to people from all religions, castes and ideologies to join the movement. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Maliwal, who has been on a ‘satyagraha’ demanding death penalty for those who rape children, appealed to people from all religions, castes and ideologies to join the movement. (Source: Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday launched a nationwide campaign with students against sexual violence. A march was taken out by a group of students from Delhi University Metro Station to Arts Faculty as part of the campaign ‘Rape Roko’. A website – http://www.raperoko.org – was also launched. People have been requested to give a missed call at 9313-181-181 to join the campaign.

Maliwal, who has been on a ‘satyagraha’ demanding death penalty for those who rape children, appealed to people from all religions, castes and ideologies to join the movement. As part of the ‘satyagraha’, Maliwal announced that she and her team would not be going back home for 30 days, and work day and night to mark their protest.

“Have not gone home since last 14 days. Hoped our Satyagraha would start a people’s movement & end culture of silence around rapes! Time has come for a change. Launching nationwide campaign #RapeRoko with students today on 13th Feb! No more rapes. No more baby Nirbhaya!” Maliwal said in a tweet.

