DCW chief Swati Maliwal asks DG Prisons to explain ‘malpractices’ in Tihar

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal has written to the director general (prisons) seeking his response to a complaint from a former inmate of Tihar Jail who has alleged several malpractices and harassment by the jail authorities. “The representation is self-explanatory. You are requested to please provide a point-wise response on the same,” Maliwal said in her letter to Sudhir Yadav.

Watch What Else Is Making News

In the letter, Maliwal also informed that she along with the members of the Commission will undertake a visit of Tihar Jail and stay there for three days to understand the issues of the inmates.

“It has been brought to the notice of Delhi Commission for Women that Tihar Jail continues to remain overcrowded. Even the High Court of Delhi has recognised that many under-trials in the jail have spent more than half of their possible sentences waiting for their trial to commence.

“It has also been brought to our notice that children of many women inmates are also living in Tihar Jail with their mothers. In order to understand the problems faced by these women and their children as well as assess the facilities provided to them in the jail, the Commission wishes to interact with the women living in Tihar Jail,” Maliwal said in the letter.

She said the exercise will allow them to connect with the inmates of Tihar Jail and properly understand their issues in an in-depth manner.

In case there are any security concerns, the Commission would be willing to give an undertaking for the same, she said.

Maliwal said the Commission would stay in barracks and urged the DG to not make any special arrangements.

“I assure that this will be an important exercise that will lead to crucial policy insights for helping the system of prison reforms in Delhi,” she said in the letter.