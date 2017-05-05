DCW chief Swati Jaihind welcomes SC decision in Nirbhaya gang rape case

Later speaking to reporters, the DCW chief said that it was not the fight of Nirbhaya’s family only but of an entire nation. Later speaking to reporters, the DCW chief said that it was not the fight of Nirbhaya’s family only but of an entire nation.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Jaihind welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision in the brutal December 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case and said it will send a “strong message” to the rapists.

“DCW welcomes the Supreme Court decision. Finally, justice was delayed but not denied. Nirbhaya’s rapists will be served death penalty now,” Jaihind tweeted.

The DCW chief earlier used to write her full name as Swati Maliwal Jaihind but a few months ago she dropped Maliwal from her name.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the death sentence on all four convicts in the gang rape case that led to the victim’s death and caused national outrage.

“Such a verdict was very much needed. It will now send a strong message that the system will not spare the people who indulge in rape crimes,” Jaihind said.

Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur were convicted on charges of brutally raping and assaulting a 23-year-old paramedic student inside a bus that led to her death.

The Delhi High Court earlier upheld their conviction and death sentence.

