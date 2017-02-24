DCW asks police to file FIR against Safdarjung Hospital

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday recommended that the police file an FIR in the case of a 19-year-old woman who alleged that Safdarjung Hospital handed her only one of her babies even though she had delivered twins.

The woman had filed a complaint with the commission after her delivery at Safdarjung Hospital on December 22, 2016. At the time of lodging her complaint, the woman had submitted her ultrasound report, conducted at a polyclinic centre, which stated that she carried twin foetuses.

According to DCW officials, the Commission conducted an inquiry into the matter and sought replies from Safdarjung Hospital, the polyclinic centre and the police station concerned. Dr A K Rai, medical superintendent at the hospital, had earlier said, “False allegations have been levelled against the hospital.”