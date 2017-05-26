DC hands over land papers to AAI for passenger terminal at Adampur airport

In a leap towards starting work on civil air terminal at Adampur airport near here, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Thursday handed over papers for transfer of land to the officers of Airport Authority of India (AAI). The Deputy Commissioner handed over papers for transfer of more than 36 acres of land to Simardeep Singh, manager (engineering) at AAI. The land was recently acquired by the state government at the rate of Rs 37 lakh per acre. Compensation to the tune of Rs 16 crore has already been disbursed to the owners of the land.

At present, the Adampur airport, which is used by the Indian Air Force, does not have any terminal for passenger airlines.

The DC said this project would act as a major catalyst for development of the Doaba region, besides helping NRIs stay connected with their roots. He said the Public Works Department (PWD) had also submitted a detailed proposal for widening and strengthening of the already existing dedicated approach road to the airport at a cost of Rs 33.85 lakh.

