Days before Sukma, big gains in Maoist fight in Jharkhand

Less than a fortnight before the March 13 Sukma attack, which led to the death of nine CRPF men, security forces had neutralised almost two full-fledged dalams of the CPI (Maoists) in Jharkhand, arresting or killing top local leaders and recovering a huge cache of arms and explosives. In one of the operations in Giridih, Jharkhand, security forces discovered an IED with close to 80 kg explosives that had been buried under the blacktop road. The IED had been set up in 2010, just before the road was built.

For the Sukma attack, in which a mine-protected vehicle (MPV) was blown to pieces on a dirt road between Kistaram and Palodi camps of CRPF, the Maoists are suspected to have used an IED with 50 kg explosives. MPVs are generally regarded as safe travelling option on blacktop roads, as it was believed that IEDs cannot be planted under a blacktop road.

“We were surprised to find an IED under a blacktop road that had been built in 2010. It was a massive IED of 80 kg. When it was detonated, it created a huge crater on the road,” a CRPF officer said.

He said these dicoveries underlined how difficult it is to fight Maoists in the jungles of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. “An 80 kg IED will blow up the best of MPVs in the world. And one wouldn’t expect it under a metalled road. But that’s how Maoists operate,” he said.

According to CRPF sources, beginning last week of February, the force had launched massive intelligence-based operations across the Red corridor, killing or arresting 30 Maoists, including commanders who carried rewards of Rs 5 lakh-Rs 25 lakh on their heads.

The CRPF also recovered 27 INSAS and AK-47 rifles, among other weapons looted by Maoists from police, and seized or destroyed 110 IEDs, 5000 metres of codex wires, 243 gelatin sticks, 31 detonators and over 2,100 ammunition rounds.

“But for the unfortunate incident in Sukma, we have begun the year well. We have been conducting operations deep into Maoist strongholds. In Jharkhand, we have had great success in the past fortnight. We have almost finished two dalams,” CRPF DG RR Bhatnagar said.

Security forces had their first success on February 26, during an encounter with Maoist cadres in Jharkhand’s Palamu district. In a gunbattle that lasted hours, according to CRPF, six key Maoist cadres were killed. This included Rakesh Bhuiyan, sub-zonal commander of Madhya Zone Squad of CPI (Maoist) who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Among those killed were also Rinki and Ruby, two women cadres. Following the encounter, security forces also arrested nine Maoists, one of them another sub-zonal commander with a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

The forces also claimed to have recovered 14 weapons in this operation, of which an INSAS rifle was found to have been looted from Jharkhand police in 2012 in Latehar and one .303 rifle was traced back to have been looted from police in Chatra.

The second major operation involved the arrest of 15 Maoist cadres belonging to the Uttari Chhota Nagpur Zone Squad in Giridih, Jharkhand. During this operation, that lasted from March 5 to March 13, the CRPF, along with state police, arrested Sunil Manjhi, who was also a member of the Bihar-Jharkhand special area committee (BJSAC) of the CPI (Maoists) and is said to be among the top leaders in the district, with a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Among those arrested was Geeta, a local woman Maoist leader with a reward of Rs 15 lakh on her head, and sub-zonal commander Charlie alias Shekhar, with an award of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

The recoveries of IEDs and explosives were made on the basis of the interrogation of the arrested Maoists. At least 110 trigger and pressure IEDs and pipe bombs were discovered under roads and tracks. All of these were diffused or destroyed by the CRPF. At Akbaki, a village in Gridih jungles, the forces also recovered around 300 Aadhaar cards from the Maoists who were apprehended.

