Days before PM Modi’s Chhattisgarh visit, IED blast by Naxals leaves two policemen dead, five injured

Five days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit in Chhattisgarh on April 14, an IED (improvised explosive device) blast left two CRPF constables dead and five others injured in Bijapur. The incident took place when security forces were executing combing operations and establishing area dominance in the forest areas near Mahadeoghat- located around 500 km from Raipur.

The vehicle that was carrying the security personnel was hit by twin IED blasts- triggered by Naxals who simultaneously opened fire on the security forces resulting in a gun-battle, informed Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg to news agency PTI. The rebels managed to escape into the forests after the gunfight, he added. It is also reported that Naxals has put up pamphlets in the Mahadeoghat area to register their protest to PM Modi’s visit to Bijapur.

The prime minister is expected to dedicate ‘Ayushman Bharat’ scheme to the nation in his upcoming visit to Bijapur, the government’s mega healthcare scheme on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

As per the scheme, the government plans to launch 1.5 lakh health centres in the country to provide people-centric primary healthcare. Also, over 10 crore poor and vulnerable families ( which is expected to cover approxiately 50 crore beneficiaries) will be provided treatment coverage up to Rs five lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation, under the scheme.

