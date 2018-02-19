Days before party launch of political party, Kamal Hasan meets RajiniKanth

Kamal Haasan with Rajinikanth in Chennai on Sunday. PTI Kamal Haasan with Rajinikanth in Chennai on Sunday. PTI

Ahead of the scheduled launch of his political party on February 21, actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday visited Rajinikanth at his residence. After a meeting that lasted about 15 minutes, Kamal told the media that it was a courtesy visit. “It was a meeting of friends.”

Kamal said he invited Rajinikanth for his public meeting in Madurai on February 21, one of the four major events scheduled for the day of his party launch. Asked about Rajinikanth’s reaction to his invitation, Kamal said: “Ultimately, it is his decision to come or not.”

“I have been meeting people whom I like before I start this journey,” Kamal said.

Indicating that there may not be any immediate plans for both superstars to join hands in politics, Rajinikanth told the media that Kamal’s style and his own were different in cinema. “In politics also, his style will be different from my style,” he said. “Our aim is the same, doing good for the people,” he added. Wishing Kamal success in his new venture, Rajinikanth said Kamal is not entering politics for money or fame.

Kamal will begin the series of programmes on Wednesday with a visit to the residence of late President A P J Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram. A source in his team said his events are expected to see a total footfall of 10,000.

