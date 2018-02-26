Days after teen breaches Mamata Banerjee’s security, massive overhaul underway

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

Days after a teenager bypassed a three-tier cordon to touch Mamata Banerjee’s feet during a rally in North Bengal, a massive overhaul of the chief minister’s security is underway. From increasing the number of security personnel, to placing female commandos near the CM, to installing steel barriers during rallies, the state secretariat is leaving no room for error.

Major changes have been planned by the Special Security Unit (SSI), which is in charge of the chief minister’s security. The SSI was formed under the state police and follows the rules of the Special Protection Group, which is tasked with protecting the prime minister, ex-prime ministers and their families. At a public rally in Hemtabad last Thursday, a girl had breached security cordon to reach the podium from where Mamata was addressing the gathering.

Rabia Khatoon had later said she did so to “seek justice” for her deceased father, who had allegedly been killed over a land dispute in 2015. Rabia’s sister Amera had also tried to reach Mamata, but was caught by a security guard. An investigation was initiated by the government led by ADG (State Intelligence Bureau). The girls are presently “under observation” in a Raigunj hospital, where they were interrogated.

After the incident, top officials of the state secretariat Nabanna had held a review meeting. “We found out that there were lapses in the security mechanism for the chief minister. It is a matter of serious concern for us. Various steps are being taken to ensure that a new and better security cordon is put up, especially during her public rallies,” said a senior police officer from Nabanna.

A new security system will be implemented on a trial basis at upcoming public rallies including the one scheduled in Barasat on Tuesday (February 27). According to sources, in the “D zone” (the sanitised area in front of the stage), a superintendent of the SSI, two deputy superintendents, officers and adequate number of commandoes will be positioned, apart from the director (security). Moreover, two women commandos will also stand guard on the stairs leading to the stage, in close proximity to the chief minister.

The distance between the stage and the public (the D zone) will be increased from 25 ft to 50 ft. Apart from bamboo fencing, steel barriers will also be placed around the “D zone”. During the security review of the Hemtabad breach, police discovered that lapses were committed by police officers who faced the crowd and were stationed at the periphery of the “D zone”, allowing the girl to reach the chief minister. Security personnel stationed inside the “D zone” will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, government sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App