Days after Srinagar hospital attack, Muneer Khan removed as IG Kashmir

Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP, who was also holding the charge of the post of IGP Kashmir, was posted as ADGP Home Guards and Security. (Source: Express photo by SHUAIB MASOODI) Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP, who was also holding the charge of the post of IGP Kashmir, was posted as ADGP Home Guards and Security. (Source: Express photo by SHUAIB MASOODI)

The Jammu & Kashmir cabinet on Thursday ordered a big reshuffle in the police department replacing Muneer Khan with Swayam Prakash Pani as the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir range. Pani who is Deputy Inspector General of Police south Kashmir will be the youngest officer to hold the post.

The reshuffle was already on cards and its schedule was decided earlier. Though the reshuffle came days after Srinagar hospital attack, sources said this it had nothing to do with the escape of Pakistani militant, Naveed Jat alias Hanzulla.

Pani brings with him a range of expertise of serving in the Intelligence Bureau and National Investigation Agency. During his tenure as DIG, south Kashmir, many militant commanders were killed in encounters, officials said.

Among other major changes, Director General of Police, Prisons, J&K, S K Mishra has been transferred and posted as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation. Dilbag Singh, Commandant General, Home Guards/CD/SDRF, J&K, is new DG Prisons.

Muneer Ahmad Khan, ADGP, who was also holding the charge of the post of IGP Kashmir, was posted as ADGP Home Guards and Security, against an available vacancy.

Danesh Rana, Managing Director, J&K Police Housing Corporation has been transferred and posted as IGP Armed, Jammu. Jagjit Kumar, IGP, Traffic, J&K has been transferred and posted as IGP Tech, relieving Ashkoor Ahmad Wani.

Shafkat Ali Watali has been transferred and posted as IGP Armed, Kashmir. Ahfadul Mujtaba IGP Armed, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as IGP Crime, J&K.

Basant Kumar Rath has been posted as IGP Traffic. Vidhi Kumar DIG, north kashmir has been transferred and posted as DIG, Central Kashmir Srinagar. Amit Kumar SSP CID Jammu, is transferred and posted as DIG, South Kashmir. Sunil Gupta has been transferred and posted as DIG, North Kashmir.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd