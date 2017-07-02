Days after spat with BJP workers, UP policewoman transferred

UP police officer Shrestha Thakur. Photo: Youtube screengrab UP police officer Shrestha Thakur. Photo: Youtube screengrab

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday transferred state police service officer, Shreshtha Thakur, who was posted as circle officer of Syana in Bulandshahr district, less than a fortnight after a video of her denial to give in to the demands of local BJP leaders over the imposition of fine on a BJP worker, went viral on social media.

She is among 244 Deputy Superintendents of Police(DSPs), who were transferred on Saturday. Thakur, a 2012 batch Provincial Police Service (PPS) officer, has now been posted as Circle Officer in Bahraich district.

The video of her arguments with BJP’s Syana city president Mukesh Bhardwaj had gone viral on social media. Bhardwaj had reached the spot allegedly after the police slapped a fine on a BJP worker named Pramod Kumar for driving a motorcycle “without any documents, number plate and helmet” on June 22.

The verbal argument between Thakur and Bhardwaj started after the police slapped a fine on Pramod, who then called the local BJP office-bearers including Bhardwaj. In the video, Thakur was seen telling the BJP leader that she would ask police officials not to do any checking of vehicles if he got a letter from chief minister asking her to do so.

While Thakur declined to comment, she posted a brief message on her Facebook page saying she was transferred to Bahraich, “it’s Nepal border”. “I accept it as a reward for my good work. U all are invited to bahraich,” she wrote, along with a Urdu couplet.

While Bhardwaj could not be reached, Bulandshahr BJP district president Himanshu Mittal said the party leaders had not raised any demand for her transfer and “the chief minister would himself have known through media”. He claimed Thakur misbehaved with BJP workers and threatened to lodge a case of molestation against Pramod kumar.

Mittal claimed the party has nothing to do with her transfer as it was a “routine procedure” and three other circle officers have been transferred from the district. According to information on UP Police’s website, Thakur was posted in Bulandshahr on September 15, 2016.

In May, BJP MLA from Gorakhpur Radha Mohan Das Agrawal was caught on a video berating a woman IPS officer, Charu Nigam.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App