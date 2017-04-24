Days after ‘social boycott’, Botad Dalits flee homes, camp outside revenue official’s office

Administrative officials, including the social welfare officer of Botad district and subdivisional magistrate of Barwala Jayshree Zaroo, tried to persuade them to return to their homes (Source: Google maps) Administrative officials, including the social welfare officer of Botad district and subdivisional magistrate of Barwala Jayshree Zaroo, tried to persuade them to return to their homes (Source: Google maps)

FOUR DAYS after allegedly facing social boycott, around 50 Dalits of Malanpur village in Botad district left their homes on Saturday evening and started camping outside the office of Ranpur mamlatdar. Despite the efforts of the local administration on Sunday, they refused to return. The Dalits decided to leave their homes hours after the team of state reserve police force — deployed there to maintain peace — withdrew. The families reached Ranpur town on a tractor trailer and camped outside the office of the mamlatdar, the taluka-level revenue officer, on Saturday.

Administrative officials, including the social welfare officer of Botad district and subdivisional magistrate of Barwala Jayshree Zaroo, tried to persuade them to return to their homes and assured them of full security, but in vain. Zaroo told The Indian Express the police deployment was withdrawn as the local administration felt the situation had become normal in Malanpur. “We have again deployed police teams in the village and at their camp in Ranpur. Today (Sunday) we assured them of full security in the village and even offered them help in getting jobs. Other residents of Malanpur are also willing to give in writing that they will not boycott the Dalits,” Zaroo said.

The trouble started on April 18, when members of other castes allegedly prevented the Dalits from entering a temple in the village during a celebration. One of the Dalits, Pravin Chavda, lodged a police complaint, accusing the other villagers of discrimination. Based on his complaint, the police booked seven men for allegedly subjecting SC members to atrocities. All seven were arrested on Thursday and a court in Ahmedabad sent them to judicial custody.

At present, they are lodged at Sabarmati Jail, Ahmedabad, said Mukesh Vyas, deputy superintendent of police (SC/ST cell) of Botad who is investigating the case. “The Dalits are claiming that they are facing threats from some other villagers too. We have told them that we have taken action against those named in the FIR. We are also ready to take action against those who the Dalits fear. But as of now, they are not willing to leave the mamlatdar office,” the SDM said, adding the administration will try to persuade the migrant families again on Monday.

April 24, 2017