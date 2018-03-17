Days after sack by I&B, NFDC MD gets stay, resumes charge

NFDC MD Nina Lath Gupta (File) NFDC MD Nina Lath Gupta (File)

Nina Lath Gupta, managing director of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) who was sacked by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on February 27, is learnt to have got a stay against the order removing her and resumed charge on Friday. The Indian Express has learned that the Delhi High Court granted the stay last week. A copy of the court’s stay order was not yet available but sources confirmed that Gupta got a stay and reported back at work Friday. When contacted, Gupta’s office in Delhi said she had taken back charge. She was not available for a comment.

The Indian Express had reported on March 1 that the I&B Ministry had fired Gupta with “immediate effect” for allegedly not following protocol in conducting the government company’s corporate affairs. Sources had said that she was not even allowed to serve the three-month notice period.

Gupta, formerly an officer of the Indian Revenue Services, had taken charge as MD of NFDC in April 2006 and had approximately seven years to retirement. As reported on March 1, the ministry had accused Gupta of selectively releasing advertisements to certain private channels beyond the 5-per cent limit prescribed in the Electronic Media Policy, not refunding the 15 per cent commission to ministries that get ads issued through NFDC, and for not following due process in utilisation of funds for restoration of films. Additionally, NFDC had allegedly charged nearly Rs 4.5 crore in excess of the expenditure for the recently concluded Khelo India. When contacted, I&B Ministry officials refused to comment on the development.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App