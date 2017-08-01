Days after resigning as MLCs, two SP leaders, a BSP leader join BJP

Two SP leaders and a BSP leader join BJP in the presence of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday. Express Two SP leaders and a BSP leader join BJP in the presence of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday. Express

Two SP leaders and a BSP leader who had resigned as members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) two days ago joined BJP in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday. Bukkal Nawab and Yashwant Singh of SP and Thakur Jaiveer Singh of BSP had resigned on Saturday, an hour before BJP president Amit Shah arrived in Lucknow. They became BJP members a few minutes before Shah left for New Delhi after a three-day stay in the state capital.

Both Bukkal and Yashwant had praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after quitting as MLCs, while Jaiveer had submitted his resignation in the presence of two Cabinet ministers and several BJP leaders.

Yashwant said he had resigned by “his own will” and joined BJP without any condition. Bukkal, who was said to be close to SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, said “dedicated workers are ignored in SP” whereas “BJP is a democratic party where workers get respect”.

The resignations of these three leaders from Legislative Council has made way for three ministers of the Yogi Cabinet. Currently, five including the CM himself are not members of either House.

When asked by mediapersons earlier in the day about the leaders joining BJP, Amit Shah had replied that he was not aware of the development and called it the party’s “local matter”.

However, sources said that all three leaders had met the BJP president before he left for New Delhi.

