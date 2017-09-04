Days after meeting Sonia Gandhi, Virbhadra Singh attacks PCC chief

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (file) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (file)

Three days after his meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Sunday made a fresh attack against PCC president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for running the party through a nominated team of his handpicked people. Claiming that it was up to the high command to decide if he would lead the party or contest elections, he said: “If the party will require my services, I will undoubtedly be the first in the row to serve. If they think that there can be a better choice than me, I will still serve my people anyways.”

Addressing a public meeting at Patlandar in Hamirpur district, the CM added: “I have served the Congress for 55 long years and I will lead from the front to make the Congress win the elections. I may or may not contest, but will not show my back to the party and together we all can make it to the next Assembly.”

Last week, Virbhadra had met Sonia and informed her about the decision of not contesting elections if Sukhu stayed on as PCC president. Later on return, he again said he may or may not contest the polls. On Sunday, Virbhadra called upon party cadre to join hands to fight the BJP.

Taking on Sukhu for “nominating” people of his choice to Congress committees, he said: “To nominate people to higher posts in various Congress committees is like ignoring all constitutional rights of the party. There is a need to elect young people at the block level and

for the PCC.”

