Days after lynchings, Jharkhand gets back its zonal IGs

DAYS AFTER lynching and mob violence cases were reported from at least two districts of Jharkhand, the state government has decided to partially restore the system of appointing zonal Inspectors General (IGs) for better crime control and coordination between various districts. The move comes after a joint report of the Commissioner and a DIG in connection with lynchings in Saraikela Kharsawan and East Singbhum on May 18-19. At least seven people were killed in the two districts.

While the government had earlier suspended the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Saraikela Kharsawan district, three officers in-charge (OCs) of as many police stations — Raj Nagar (Saraikela), Azadnagar and Mango (East Singhbhum) — have now been suspended. A Circle Officer (of civil administration) of Saraikela has also been suspended.

Besides, a Deputy SP of Saraikela, a Sub-Divisional Officer of East Singhbhum and special officer of the Mango Notified Area Committee in Jamshedpur has been transferred. The state government had discontinued the post of zonal I-Gs in February 2016. It had contended that there was virtually no role for them as most work was undertaken by the DIG of the range concerned.

But with lack of coordination and a weak information network coming to light in the aftermath of the recent incidents of violence, the state government has decided to depute IGs at the zonal level to tie up the loose ends.

While earlier there used to be five zonal IGs, the state has, for the time being, asked three IG-level officers to hold additional charge of IG (Zone). Suman Gupta, currently IG (Prisons), has been asked to look after Dumka zone; M L Meena will take care of North Chhotanagpur Zone; and Naveen Kumar Singh will be zonal IG for South Chhotanagpur Zone. “The posts have not been recreated, but IGs have been transferred to headquarters and asked to take up all responsibilities of the zonal IG. They will handle all work of a zonal IG,” Jharkhand Police spokesperson and ADG (Operations) R K Mullik said. Government spokesperson Nidhi Khare said the move is meant to ensure better information networking.

