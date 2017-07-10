Days After HC Nod To Preserve ‘Godman’ Body: Cong, BJP leaders attend Nurmahal dera’s Guru Purnima event

At the Nurmahal dera in Jalandhar Sunday. Express photo At the Nurmahal dera in Jalandhar Sunday. Express photo

Days after winning a three-year-long court battle to preserve the body of Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan’s founder Ashutosh Maharaj, officials at the Nurmahal dera in Jalandhar marked Guru Purnima by organising a massive gathering, which was attended by several political leaders, particularly from the ruling Congress party.

The long list of attendees included Punjab Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharmsot, chairman of Punjab Mandi Board Lal Singh, Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Union Minister of State and Punjab BJP chief Vijay Sampla. Apart from them, Bawa Henry (Congress MLA, Jalandhar North), Balbir Singh Sidhu (Congress’s Mohali MLA) , Dharamvir Agnihotri (Congress MLA from Tarn Taran), Som Parkash ( BJP MLA, Phagwara), Rajinder Beri (Congress MLA, Jalandhar Central) were also present.

A huge stage was set up with a poster of Ashutosh Maharaj, whose body has been kept at the dera premises in a deep freezer-like chamber, being placed on there. Several life-size portraits of DJJS founder were placed around the venue for the religious congregation.

During the religious discourse, speakers stressed on the importance of ‘Guru and Shishya’ relations. Ashutosh Maharaj was declared clinically dead on January 28, 2014, but his followers say that he is in “samadhi” and may return one day.

On the occasion, Forest Minister Punjab Sadhu Singh Dharmsot spoke about efforts being made by the sect in the social and religious fields.

He said that the Sansthan played a key role in undertaking several charity works and always spread the message of universal love and brotherhood.

