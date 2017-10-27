Days after arrest of Syed Salahuddin’s son, NIA summons his grandson for questioning

Wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf being produced in a court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo) Wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin’s son Syed Shahid Yousuf being produced in a court in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo)

Days after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s 41-year-old son Shahid Yousuf, the agency today summoned his grandson to Delhi for questioning.

Terming the NIA’s action against the family “a ploy to pressurise Syed Salahuddin” at a time when New Delhi has appointed another interlocutor to initiate talks with Kashmiris, a family member said that “all the family members will together produce themselves before J&K police in Budgam on Saturday so that they are arrested together”.

The NIA claims they have arrested Shahid in connection with a hawala case registered by the agency in April 2011. The agency says that Shahid has allegedly received a few lakh rupees through an international wire transfer company a decade ago from an alleged Hizb member Ajaz Ahmad Bhat who is currently living in Saudi Arabia. The NIA has so far filed two chargesheets against six people including G M Bhat, Mohammed Siddiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga. All four are in judicial custody. M M Pandit and Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, also chargesheeted, haven’t been arrested.

ALSO READ: Terror funding case: NIA searches Syed Salahuddin son’s house

“I haven’t seen him for last 27 years. I was a boy then. Now we are all grown men with families,’’ one of Salahuddin’s son told The Indian Express. “He has never discussed his political decisions with us. He didn’t tell any of us when he left. Other than being the family of Syed Salahuddin, we have no role in anything at all”.

Another family member told The Indian Express that Salahuddin’s son, Shahid Yousuf (41) who is an employee in Agriculture department, was first called for questioning in August. “It was August 24. There was phone call from police asking Shahid to come to Humhama (police) station for questioning. We thought it is routine,’’ he said. The family member said that “during the questioning, he was asked whether anyone of them (Salahuddin’s sons) would come and join talks when needed. Shahid told them no one among us has anything to do with politics or even that acumen to join any such exercise”.

He was summoned again the next day and the NIA sleuths questioned him for hours. “He (Shahid) was called by NIA on October 16. They told him to come for a day to Delhi to meet some officials. They even told him that he could go back the same day. But once he entered the NIA headquarters, they put him under arrest,” the family member said.

On Thursday, the NIA raided the family’s home in Soibug. “They came around 4 am. There was a large contingent of J&K police with them. The local army camp too was involved,” the family member said.

While Shahid has been sent for seven days police custody, the family today received another summon. “At 10 am, a policeman from the local police station came with summons from NIA for Muzamil Ahmad Khan. He is the son of Syed Salahuddin’s daughter,’’ the family member said.

“We have no doubt that these arrests and harassment is directly linked to put pressure on Syed Salahuddin,” the family member said.

