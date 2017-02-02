Aircel-Maxis case: Struggled for 6 years to prove innocence, today I stand vindicated, says Maran

After the verdict, Dayanidhi Maran (left) said he stands vindicated. After the verdict, Dayanidhi Maran (left) said he stands vindicated.

A special court on Thursday discharged former Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran, his brother Kalanithi Maran and others in the Aircel-Maxis deal cases lodged by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). After the verdict, Dayanidhi Maran said he stands vindicated. “After allegations, I resigned and stated I will prove my innocence, today I stand vindicated,” said Maran. “Saying from day 1 it’s a politically motivated case, I’ve been a victim. Struggled for 6 long years to prove innocence,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kanimozhi reacted to the verdict saying the law has finally prevailed and justice has been done.

CBI had filed a charge sheet against the Maran brothers, Ralph Marshall, T Ananda Krishnan, M/s Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd, M/s Astro All Asia Networks Plc, UK, M/s Maxis Communications Berhad, Malaysia, M/s South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd, Malaysia and then Additional Secretary (Telecom) J S Sarma, who died in 2014.

They were chargesheeted for alleged offences punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. In the money laundering case, ED has chargesheeted the Maran brothers, Kalanithi’s wife Kavery, Managing Director of South Asia FM Ltd (SAFL) K Shanmugam, SAFL and Sun Direct TV Pvt Ltd (SDTPL) under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Besides Maran brothers, the court discharged two companies – M/s Sun Direct TV (P) Ltd (SDTPL) and M/s South Asia Entertainment Holdings Ltd. The ED had on April 1, 2015 attached assets, estimated at Rs 742.05 crore, held by Dayanidhi Maran, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran in connection with the Aircel Maxis deal case.