Day on, Chandigarh UT Adviser Parimal Rai to officials: ‘Check for uncovered electricity boxes’

UT Adviser Parimal Rai (File/Photo) UT Adviser Parimal Rai (File/Photo)

A DAY after a 17-year-old boy was electrocuted, UT Adviser Parimal Rai issued orders to all officials concerned to check all spots where electricity boxes were uncovered and send a compliance report at the earliest. An official who received the orders from the Adviser said, “It was stated that because the monsoon can set in any moment and such electricity boxes are open, there can be accidents, the way it happened yesterday. We have been asked to ensure safety measures.”

The chief engineers of UT, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) and other engineers would be sending compliance report to the chairperson, CHB, Municipal Commissioner and Secretary (Engineering) after thorough checks.

Immediately after the orders were issued, the officials began checks for uncovered electricity boxes. The CHB also sent a report saying that the junction boxes in their jurisdiction were found covered.

On Monday, family members of 17-year-old Golu, who was electrocuted near Manimajra bus stand on June 24, had protested along with several other residents of Indira Colony. They blocked traffic for nearly four hours.

The protest was later withdrawn and the cremation was done only after Rs 1 lakh was promised as compensation and an assurance that an FIR would be registered to fix responsibility for Golu’s death.

Golu, who used to sell curtains at Manimajra, died when he came in contact with an electric pole on which the wires were exposed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App