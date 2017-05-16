Day of reckoning has come: Arun Jaitley on raids on P Chidambaram, Lalu Yadav

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday defended searches at the homes of his predecessor P Chidambaram and his son as also RJD chief Lalu Prasad, saying the day of reckoning has come for many and they will be held accountable for their misdeeds. Jaitley said the tax department or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) do not act unless there is a “substantial basis and a reason to suspect” that there is a tax evasion or a crime has been committed.
“Now people in high positions acquiring assets through shell companies is not a small matter and I think the day of reckoning has come for many, they will all be held accountable,” the finance minister told reporters here.
He was asked about the opposition charge against the government of using CBI and I-T department to go after opposition leaders.
“Unless there is a substantial basis and a reason to suspect that either there is evasion or a crime has been committed, these departments don’t act. Because ultimately whatever action that is taken has to bear some results,” he said.
The CBI on Tuesday searched the homes of Chidambaram and his son Karti in a probe into alleged criminal misconduct in giving approval in 2007 for the sale of stakes in INX Media Pvt Ltd to offshore entities.
Separately, the income tax department conducted raids and surveys on at least 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas on charges of alleged benami deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others.
- May 16, 2017 at 8:06 pmBTW why is BJP and RBI afraid to PUBLISH Note Bandhi DATA??? how many received from whom?? how MUCH Black Money entered the system??? was the DEATHS of more than 100 Indians, worth it??? Modi said Kashmiri and Maosists are finished ............ Modi said Notebandhi was for BLACK MONEY and Jaily is AFRAID to give figures ........... Modi said it was FOR CASH LESS economy and not for only black money ............. AFTER one week of Note Bandhi , Kashmiri terrorists were caught with 2000 notes, that even MOST of the INDIANS had not seen ........ may be DAY OF RECKONING is coming for Jaitly /Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 8:01 pmMeanwhile Mallya, Lalit Modi, V Raje are all IMMUNE to system ............ Mallya vanished from under your VERY nose 24 hours before arrest ................. ye public hai, ye sab jaanti hai .................Reply
- May 16, 2017 at 7:57 pmReally ? Don't forget your deeds too !Reply