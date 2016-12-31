Day not far when Samajwadi Party will be shown the door and forgotten forever: Bahujan Samaj Party

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Singh Yadav. SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Singh Yadav.

Hitting out hard at the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday said the day is not far when the people of Uttar Pradesh will rebuff party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and will be shown the door and be forgotten forever. BSP leader Sudhindra Bhadauria told ANI, “We have been witnessing this family drama, this family episode from last six months. Now and then they are expelled, they are then again taken back into the party. This is nothing but a family drama and in that drama, people are being taken for a ride. I am quite sure in the days to come people will give them a rebuff and they will show both Akhilesh Yadav and his father the door and this party will be forgotten for over.”

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh expressed his happiness over the reconciliation in the party after the party’s Supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav revoked the expulsion orders against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

“Whatever our opponents were wishing to take place within the Samajwadi Party did not happen. All their hopes have been dimmed now,” said Amar Singh.

Applauding Mulayam Singh for his quality of keeping the party flock together and intact, Amar said, “Mulayam ji has once again proven his experience and has fulfilled his oath of not letting the party and family split till he dies.” (ANI)