Day before Tawang visit, Dalai Lama speaks against intolerance

The Dalai Lama at a monastery in Dirang on Thursday. (Source: AP photo) The Dalai Lama at a monastery in Dirang on Thursday. (Source: AP photo)

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday expressed concern over increasing intolerance in society. “If the present situation continues, the 21st century will also be a miserable one with more gap between poor and rich, more violence and discrimination,’’ he said after consecrating Thubsung Dhargyalling Monastery in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dirang.

The Dalai Lama called for the need to imbibe a sense of brotherhood, mutual respect and concern for the well-being of others. “Since we are part of humanity, we cannot ignore these things. We cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of others. We are social animals; each individual’s future depends on the rest of humanity,’’ said the Dalai Lama, who is expected to arrive in Tawang on Friday for a three-day visit.

He emphasised that humanity thrives in peace and happiness. The spiritual leader said that all religions are “ultimate source of compassion, self discipline, tolerance’’. He blamed “too much self-centered attitude, short nearsightedness’’ for violence and division caused by religion. “It is really sad.’’

The Dalai Lama spoke about his meeting with road construction workers on his way to Bomdila from Guwahati. “When I was coming by road, I saw these road workers, who looked very poor with no education. Although these days, there are more and more students, that is a good sign, but still we have to work more rigorously to think of these poorer sections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now