Day before INLD protesters arrive from Haryana, Punjab fortifies entry points

A day before Indian National Lok Dal’s march towards Punjab to dig Satluj-Yamuna Link canal, the Punjab Police Wednesday fortified the two main entry points from Haryana, the Shambhu toll barrier and Sarala headworks. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers and their presence was still building up at both the spots late evening.

While the Punjab Police were busy making arrangements to stop the entry of protesters from Haryana, matching effort from the Haryana Police was not visible. On the Haryana side of Shambhu toll barrier, no barricading work was in progress till the filing of this report and the number of police personnel there was much less compared to deployment on the Punjab side, where work to install CCTV cameras and welding of barricades was in full swing.

The Punjab Police will also use drones and a state government chopper has been kept at standby to take stock of the situation on Thursday.

Ambala Police Commissioner R C Mishra said, “We have deployed more than 1,000 police personnel on the expected route to be taken by INLD and its followers Thursday morning. Various checkposts at strategic locations have also been set up to maintain law and order.”

The barricading by Punjab police is 2 kilometres from the new fruit and vegetable market in Ambala where INLD is slated to hold “Jal Yudh Sammelan” before marching towards Punjab. Various INLD leaders will address the gathering on the spot before commencing their march.