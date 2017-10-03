Day before Amit Shah rally in Kerala, war of words between BJP, CPM

BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP National President Amit Shah. (Source: PTI Photo)

A war of words erupted between the BJP and the ruling CPM in Kerala on Monday, a day before BJP chief Amit Shah kicks off a rally against the Marxist party’s “murder politics” in the state.

Announcing the plans for the rally, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the BJPs growing popularity had made the CPM desperate and it had resorted to state-sponsored violence against its workers. “The CPM is desperate and on a killing spree. It is doing murder politics in its desperation and people, including from the CPM, are joining the BJP. We will use democratic means to answer its violence,” he said. The ‘M’ in CPM now stands for “Maoists” and not “Marxists”, Javadekar said.

Hitting back, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a Facebook post, “The Sangh Parivar should not think that it can conquer the state though false propaganda. RSS and Union ministers must withdraw from efforts to defame Kerala…”

The BJP chief will kick off the ‘jan raksha yatra’ from Payyannur in Kannur district, Vijayan’s home town. It will pass through the state before culminating in Thiruvananthapuram on October 17. Union ministers will also participate in the march.

Speaking at a press conference, Javadekar said that 120 BJP workers (84 in CPM stronghold Kannur district) have been killed in Kerala since 2001, with 14 of them in the CM’s home town since he took over last year. Even Congress workers have been victims of CPM violence but the party could not raise it due to proximity with the Left in central politics, he claimed.

Javadekar said his party would use democratic means to protest the Left’s violence in the same manner Mahatma Gandhi used non-violence to oppose the British. “We are getting huge public support. It will be a historic march,” he added.Vijayan termed “Javadekar’s statement mentioning Maoists” a weak attempt to cover up the attacks of his own supporters and the “communalism and violence of the RSS”.

He said his government was doing what was needed to ensure peace. The repeated false propaganda targeting Kerala was proof that the Sangh Parivar was disturbed by the secular credentials of Malayalees, he said, adding this was what was reflected in the words of Shah and Javadekar. “Shah’s rally is also a reflection of this,” he said.

At least one Union minister will be present on each day of the BJP march, which may also see some BJP CMs in attendance. Ananth Kumar, Smriti Irani, Giriraj Singh, V K Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan besides Javadekar are among the ministers expected to attend.

