Day after youth throws brick at Anil Vij’s car, Haryana police step up minister’s security

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files) Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi/Files)

Security for Haryana minister Anil Vij was increased on Saturday by the Haryana police a day after his car was attacked in Panipat, an official said. Yesterday, a youth allegedly hurled a brock at the ministers car at the mini-secretariat complex, breaking the front windshield of the vehicle.

The senior BJP leader escaped unhurt. Security arrangements have also been further strengthened at Vij’s residence in the Ambala Cantonment area here. Talking to reporters here today, Vij said that he had decided to pardon the attackers.

“I have talked to the SP, Panipat in this regard, but it is up to the administration to take a final call and decide further action as per law,” he said. The 24-year-old youth and his accomplice, aged around 25, were immediately taken into custody by the police. The main accused was said to be mentally unsound, the Panipat police had said earlier.

