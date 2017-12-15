Day after wedding, J&K teacher couple sacked for ‘giving school bad name’

Bhat and Sumaya grew up in Tral town and knew each other. Their wedding, they said, was arranged by their families who knew each other. (Photo for representation purpose) Bhat and Sumaya grew up in Tral town and knew each other. Their wedding, they said, was arranged by their families who knew each other. (Photo for representation purpose)

On November 30, Tariq Bhat was attending to guests at his wedding reception when he received a call from the principal of Pampor Muslim Educational Institute, where he teaches mathematics to Class VIII students. He was told that his relationship with his fiancee, who teaches in the same school, had given the institution a bad name and that he need not come to work again, Bhat recalled.

“He then made the same call to my wife, Sumaya Bashir, and told her that her services were also being terminated,” Bhat told The Indian Express.

Bhat had been working at the school since 2013 and Sumaya since 2010. He taught math and she taught Arabic in the boys’ and girls’ wings, in separate buildings of the school, respectively.

According to the couple, the principal told them that their affair had given the school a “bad reputation” and that is why they were being removed.

“I was the sole breadwinner in my family and we depend on the salary of Rs 9,000 that we each draw. We have just got married and now we have been rendered jobless,” Bhat said.

He said they had been engaged for five months and that everyone at school, including the principal, was aware of their upcoming wedding on November 29. “I took an invitation to the principal a week before the wedding, and invited him to our house. He said that it was cold and he did not like to travel in winter. He gave me his blessing and we proceeded on leave,” Bhat said.

An administrator at the school said they were “not aware” of the couple’s engagement. School chairman Bashir Masoodi told The Indian Express that the school reserves the authority “to remove who they want for disciplinary action.” The principal could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.

Bhat and Sumaya grew up in Tral town and knew each other. Their wedding, they said, was arranged by their families who knew each other. “The school is trying to use the alleged affair as an accusation against our character. This is unfair to both of us,” Bhat said.

Bhat said he went to the school two days after the wedding to convince the principal to reinstate him. “He was very rude to me. When I asked for an experience certificate in order to apply elsewhere, he said he would mention on the certificate that my behaviour at the school was improper,” he added.

He claimed he was made to sign a letter admitting his “mistake” and promised reinstatement. However, the couple said they had received no communication from the school to this effect.

Schools in Kashmir are closed for the winter break till March 1.

