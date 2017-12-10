Day after SAD-BJP protest, senior Akali leaders booked

Top Stories
Police are yet to make any arrest.  

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana | Updated: December 10, 2017 5:15 am
A day after SAD-BJP leaders blocked National Highway-1 near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana protesting against the Congress government alleging discrimination and bias in local bodies elections, the police on Saturday booked senior Akali leaders.

The Ladhowal police have booked Sahnewal MLA Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, SAD general secretary Maheshinder Singh Grewal, former minister Hira Singh Gabria, former MLAs Darshan Singh Shivalik and Manpreet Singh Ayali, former SAD district president Harbhajan Dang, youth Akali Dal leader Tarsem Singh Bhinder. Police are yet to make any arrest.

