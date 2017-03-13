Day after results, BJP revokes Dayashankar’s suspension

Dayashankar Singh. PTI photo Dayashankar Singh. PTI photo

The BJP on Sunday revoked the suspension of former party state vice-president Dayashankar Singh who had allegedly used improper language to describe BSP chief Mayawati. The rescinding of the suspension came a day after the BJP’s landslide victory in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Singh’s wife Swati won from Lucknow’s Sarojini Nagar seat.

The party issued a statement announcing the decision of revoking Singh’s suspension. “The suspension of Dayashankar Singh has been revoked by party state president Keshav Prasad Maurya,” BJP spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava said.

When contacted, Dayashankar said he was back in the party because of continuous support of the public. The BJP had sacked Dayashankar in July last year from all party posts after he allegedly compared BSP chief Mayawati to sex workers. His remark sparked an aggressive agitation by BSP workers and an uproar in Parliament.

An FIR was also lodged against Singh in Mau district. BSP leaders and workers later allegedly hurled abuses at Singh’s wife, daughter and mother during a protest in Lucknow.