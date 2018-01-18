Day after Prashant Bhushan’s letter: No wrongdoing by CJI-led bench, advocate in case

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan (File) Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan (File)

Senior advocate Vikas Singh on Wednesday refuted charges leveled by the NGO Campaign for Judicial Accountability (CJAR) on an order of a bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra in a case related to medical admissions involving Lucknow-based Prasad Education Trust.

In a letter to Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri, Singh said he was MCI’s counsel in the case and is “quite confident that there was no wrongdoing by the Hon’ble Supreme Court while dealing with the matter”.

He said there were 10 matters listed before the bench on September 18, 2017. In five of these, similar orders were issued, denying permission to colleges for the current academic year and directing that the college could be considered for the next year, he said. The “order in all the cases were dictated in open court”, he said.

Also Read | Medical Council of India bribery scam: Prashant Bhushan sends transcripts to four ‘rebel’ plus Justice Sikri, says probe CJI

Referring to a letter by advocate Prashant Bhushan, convener of CJAR, on Tuesday to these judges, demanding in-house inquiry against the CJI, Singh said the complaint had said that there was a “…question mark on whether indeed the order was dictated in open court that day, or whether it was kept pending and dictated after the registration of the FIR and the reporting of that in the media.”

Also Read | Transcript excerpts: ‘Papa is saying, our captain… whatever he can do, he is ready’

Calling Bhushan’s statement “a complete falsehood”, Singh said the CJAR complaint is an attempt to scandalise the judiciary and said criminal contempt charges should be brought against the NGO.

Singh, who is president of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), led an SCBA team and met CJI Misra on Wednesday evening and requested that a roster of case allotment for SC should be available in public domain, like in Delhi High Court. This was part of 15 suggestions put forth by SCBA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App