Day after Pawar’s Thackeray remark, Sena hits back at NCP

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar spoke about Uddhav Thackeray’s “unhappiness” over continuing to be a part of the BJP-led government, the Shiv Sena hit back Wednesday and alluded to the growing similarity and proximity between the NCP and the Sangh Parivar. “So far, only Sangh Parivar or the BJP would hold ‘chintan shivirs’. The NCP too held a ‘chintan shivir’ at Karjat. People in the state are now questioning if this is because of ideological similarities or some political understanding,” said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.

In what is being perceived as a move to exploit the tension between the allies, Sharad Pawar had Tuesday confirmed meeting Uddhav Thackeray. “Uddhav Thackeray and (Shiv Sena MP) Sanjay Raut had come to meet me last week,” Pawar had said, speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the NCP’s conclave at Karjat. “During the meeting, I got a feeling that Uddhav wasn’t interested in continuing in the government. He seemed dissatisfied,” he

had said.

A miffed Sena decided to hit back stating that its leadership had met with Pawar for the same reason that Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the senior leader. “PM Modi says Pawar hand-held him during his earlier political days. He may be taking advice on agriculture and cooperative sector and Pawar’s stature makes him worth seeking advice from. We also meet him occasionally to seek similar advice,” said the editorial.

The Sena also said the BJP was worried about losing popular support and there was a threat of money being used and EVMs being manipulated to come back to power. “No one can disagree that the wave of 2014 will not remain the same in 2019. The BJP is planning for 350 seats, but there are discussions going on in the party on whether they can achieve the existing 280 number. There are concerns on whether this will lead to the use of money and EVMs,” said the editorial.

The Sena also continued its criticism of the BJP with Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray questioning demonetisation, which he suggested had shut down businesses, caused job loss and rendered people’s savings worthless. “One wonders who indulged in this radical thoughtless policy decision of demonetisation and treating every Indian as a suspect,” Aaditya said in a social media post. He also called for an introspection on the move.

“Today is a day that we all need to introspect of what we have achieved from this failed decision. More than us, those celebrating need to introspect rather than celebrate and spend tax payer’s money in government advertisements that promote these failed moves,” Aaditya posted.

