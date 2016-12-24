Day after Paras Mal Lodha arrest, ED questions Delhi lawyer

Tandon’s GK-I office that was raided. Express Tandon’s GK-I office that was raided. Express

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Delhi lawyer Rohit Tandon in connection with its money laundering probe into two high-profile cases of illegal conversion of old notes. The agency summoned Tandon after Kolkata businessman Paras Mal Lodha’s arrest.

Tandon’s statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He was questioned over the documents ED has seized. ED officials said Tandon’s case pertains to an operation of the Delhi police and the I-T department early this month in which Rs 13.6 crore was seized from a law firm which he’s associated with.

The lawyer, who is said to have declared undisclosed income worth more than Rs 125 crore after I-T department searches, will be questioned again along with Lodha. The ED had arrested Lodha in “connection with the recovery of a large amount in new currency notes from a company belonging to Advocate Rohit Tandon of T&T law firm (in Delhi) and J Sekhar Reddy of Chennai”.

The agency has sent two phones, allegedly seized from Lodha, for forensic examination as they contain details of some conversations that could give investigators a lead. Reddy’s case pertains to Chennai, where the I-T department has made the biggest detection of unaccounted income of over Rs 142 crore.

At least four agencies, including the ED, I-T department, CBI and Delhi police, are probing the cases. Officials said that the agencies are joining the dots to prepare a water-tight case against those who have either hoarded or generated black money after the government scrapped high value notes on November 8.