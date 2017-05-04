Day after Naxalbari couple joined TMC, BJP says ‘Adivasis not safe in Bengal’

BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File) BJP national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (File)

Continuing its attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after an Adivasi couple, that hosted Amit Shah at their house in Naxalbari, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the BJP on Thursday said that “Adivasis are not safe in Bengal.” “Which way is the political situation of Bengal going? The government is playing vote bank politics and protecting one particular community. Yesterday’s incident proves that even the Adivasi’s are not safe in Bengal,” said BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Vijayvargiya further claimed that the couple had been forced to join TMC and that the police had refused to register a complaint that the BJP had filed. “Even the police refused to take the complaint. We came to know that the police had threatened the family that if they do not join the TMC they would be implicated in false cases. We want an investigation on this,” he said.

On Wednesday, the couple had said that they willingly joined the TMC.

TMC leader Goutam Deb said, “The Mahalis have willingly joined the TMC. There was no pressure on them. They have decided to join the TMC after being convinced about Mamata Banerjee’s immense developmental in the state,” reported news agency ANI.

Geeta Mahali, who had hosted Amit Shah, had however said that she was happy to join the TMC and wanted to work to strengthen the party in Naxalbari. “We were not threatened, offered money or anything. We like Mamata Banerjee and so we have joined Trinamool,” she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

