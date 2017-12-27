Day after ‘mischief’ caution, Pakistan sends Kulbhushan Jadhav wife’s shoes for forensics test 

Kulbhushan Jadhav during the meeting with his mother and wife at the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad. (Source: Twitter: Pak MOFA) Kulbhushan Jadhav during the meeting with his mother and wife at the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad. (Source: Twitter: Pak MOFA)

A DAY after New Delhi criticised Islamabad for its handling of the meeting between Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother Avanti and wife Chetna, a report in Pakistan Today said the Pakistani authorities had sent Chetna’s shoes for forensic examination to determine the nature of a suspected “foreign object”. The report quoted Pakistan foreign ministry’s official spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as saying that the authorities were ascertaining whether the “metallic object” in the shoes was a camera or a recording chip.

While there was no official statement from India about this development on Wednesday, New Delhi had cautioned against any “mischievous intent” regarding Chetna’s shoes in its detailed statement on Tuesday. “For some inexplicable reason, despite her repeated requests, the shoes of the wife of Shri Jadhav were not returned to her after the meeting. We would caution against any mischievous intent in this regard,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

According to a report in Pakistan’s leading daily, Dawn, Pakistan’s foreign ministry confirmed that a “metallic substance” had been detected in the shoes, which were retained by security officials prior to the meeting between Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer on Death Row, and his family members.

The shoes were kept for inspection, while all other belongings, including jewellery, were returned, said Faisal, adding that Jadhav’s wife was given another pair of shoes. “There was something in the shoe. It is being investigated. We gave her a pair of replacement shoes. All her jewellery etc were returned after the meeting,” Faisal said, according to PTI.

The MEA, in its statement on Tuesday, said Jadhav’s wife and mother were made to remove their mangalsutra, bangles and bindi before they could meet him. In its reaction on Tuesday night, Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not mention any “metallic substance”. In its statement, Islamabad rejected as “baseless” New Delhi’s contention that Jadhav’s wife and mother were harassed, and claimed that his wife’s shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was “something” in it.

“The Indian baseless allegations and twists, that come 24 hours later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and spy, who has confessed to his crimes, are categorically rejected,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, terming Pakistan’s treatment of Jadhav’s wife and mother as “barbaric” and “inhuman”, Union Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Ahir said on Wednesday, “I condemn the treatment meted out to Jadhav’s mother and wife by Pakistan. This shows their real intention. The entire world knows how Pakistan behaves with a citizen of another country after inviting them.” Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said Pakistan’s handling of the meeting was “inhuman” and had “hurt the sentiments of Indians”. According to a press statement, Naidu, while interacting with a delegation of students and faculty members from Harvard, Stanford and MIT, said that while India seeks peace in the region, some are adopting a different approach.

During the December 25 meeting, whose pictures were released by Pakistan, Jadhav was seen sitting behind a glass screen while his mother and wife sat on the other side. They spoke through a telephone and the entire 40-minute proceedings appeared to have been recorded on video.

Jadhav, who was captured in March last year, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted. New Delhi says Jadhav was kidnapped in Iran where he had legitimate business interests, and taken to Pakistan. To save Jadhav, India moved the International Court of Justice, which, in May, ordered Pakistan to stay his execution.

— With PTI inputs from Islamabad

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App