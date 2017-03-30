Day after meat shops forced to shut in Gurgaon, row over letter; Shiv Sena says not our men

While two groups, with 100 men and 50 men respectively, claimed to be associated with the Shiv Sena, the third group of around 20 men said they were with the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Kranti Dal. While two groups, with 100 men and 50 men respectively, claimed to be associated with the Shiv Sena, the third group of around 20 men said they were with the Bajrang Dal and the Hindu Kranti Dal.

On Tuesday, Gurgaon units of three political parties sent out groups across Old Gurgaon to close chicken and mutton shops in “honour of Navratri”.

The Shiv Sena, however, distanced itself from the incident. Party spokesperson Harshal Pradhan told The Indian Express in Mumbai, “We didn’t carry out any such drive.”

The three units, on March 20, had also allegedly submitted a letter to Deputy Commissioner Hardeep Singh, requesting that directions be issued for the closure of these shops during Navratri, and every Tuesday. The letter, written on a Bajrang Dal letterhead, was signed by Abhishek Gaur, the convenor of the party in Gurgaon. Although Singh could not be reached for a comment, officials said the letter had been forwarded to the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG). Commissioner of the MCG V Umashankar, however, said, “No such letter has been received. We will consider it when it arrives. If the request is to close shops based solely on religious grounds, it will not be our call but that of the deputy commissioner…”

Ritu Raj, claiming to be spokesperson for the Shiv Sena in Gurgaon, however said, “In the absence of action from the administration, we decided to do as much as we could, on our part, to ensure the shops were closed.”

He said, “People usually complied. But in the last two to three years, the city has grown tremendously, and we noticed the newer shops were not following this norm… So we conducted a drive on Tuesday.”

