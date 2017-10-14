Day after man assaulted outside Jaipur hotel, no complaint filed

Representational Image Representational Image

Allegedly assaulted after checking into a Barmer hotel with a Hindu woman on Thursday, Padu Khan suffered a fractured rib cage, his uncle Lateef said on Friday. “I met him at Mathura Das Mathur Hospital in Jodhpur this morning and the doctor said he had suffered a fractured spine,” Lateef said. “The doctors told him about some good spine hospitals in Ahmedabad, and he went on his way. I last spoke to him when was at Abu Road (on Gujarat border), then he switched off his phone.”

Lateef said that he returned to his home in Jalore, while one of Khan’s cousins agreed to accompany him to Ahmedabad. “His parents passed away a few months ago, within 12 hours of each other. Khan now lives here with us,” Lateef said. Both Khan’s and his cousin’s phone numbers were switched off, he added. The family hails from Sangana gram panchayat under Sayla panchayat samiti of Jalore district. Khan was reportedly dragged out of the hotel in Balotra area of Barmer district and assaulted by a mob, which allegedly included Shiv Sena members, after he checked in with a Hindu woman. Recalling the Shiv Sena’s role in the Babri Masjid demolition, Sena’s Barmer chief Jabar Singh Sodha said, “Whenever there is a religious issue, all (other) political parties recede in the background.”

He continued, “This is laxity by the administration; hotels have been directed (to record details of occupants), yet an illegal thing happened. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue, kisi dharm ki bachhi ho, kisi dharm ka ladka ho (the girl and the boy may be from any religion), but if they go into a hotel like this and do wrong things, then it is wrong; it is wrong in any society.” “Someone followed her, or did a recce (on her)… because what they (the couple) did was wrong. If the boy ensnared the girl… both families are at fault,” he said. He added that he had been out of town for past few days.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Gagandeep Singla said, “We tried taking the statement of the man, Padu Khan, aged about 25, but he was very reluctant about lodging a complaint. He didn’t reveal the identity of the girl either. We are trying to convince him to submit a complaint.” Multan Parihar, the owner of the hotel from which Khan was dragged out, has also not lodged a complaint with the police, he said. The SP said the hotel staff had checked in the couple in the hotel without recording their identities. “We are in the process of taking action against the hotel for failing to record their identities,” Singla said.

