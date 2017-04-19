Day after joining BJP, former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely says Sheila Dikshit a ‘burden’ on Congress

Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo Dikshit at her Delhi home. Express archive photo

A day after joining the BJP, former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely Wednesday lashed out at his one-time mentor and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, and said that she was a “burden” on the Congress party. Lovely and 10 other Congress leaders, including the party’s vice president, Sukhbeer Sharma, joined the BJP. Lovely, along with Amit Malik, Delhi Youth Congress president, joined BJP yesterday, in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah.

Dikshit had reacted to Lovely’s move saying leaving the Congress when its days are not “as pleasant” is a “betrayal”. Lovely said he chose to be “traitor” and join a party that fights for the cause of Indian soldiers, instead of being a burden on the Congress like Dikshit. “Sheila is completely dissociated from the Congress campaign for MCD polls and has turned out to be a burden, while I chose to join the BJP that has been holding soldiers’ interests high,” Lovely said at a press conference.

He hit out at Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken as well, reported PTI, saying that he loved “comfort” over hard work, “Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari spends nights in slums, while Maken campaigns in Lodhi Garden, so that he can quickly go back home. He should give a thought to what he is doing.”

Chief Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had earlier called Lovely an “opportunist”, responding to this, Lovely said he had joined the BJP because of his admiration for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. “The BJP is giving a new direction to the country and evolving a new definition of politics under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” he said, adding that there were many in the Congress who believe this and were considering joining the BJP, “Amit Malik and I showed the courage. Let us see when do others follow suit.”

Lovely praised BJP’s decision to field fresh faces in the upcoming MCD elections, and said that a number of senior Congress leaders were “disgusted” with the selection of candidates for the civic polls, alleging that tickets were “sold”. The BJP will win the April 23 MCD polls with a “huge” majority, PTI quoted Lovely saying.

Earlier, when joining the BJP, Lovely had expressed unhappiness with the Congress leadership, including party vice president Rahul Gandhi, and said “the child is dead. Congress is finished.”

